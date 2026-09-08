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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Nicki Minaj Thinks Democrats Have 'Gotten Way Too Caught Up in Pop Culture'
The 'Pink Friday 2' rapper believes that members of the political party have gotten "way too caught up in pop culture."
Complex2 hours ago