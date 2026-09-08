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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Nicki Minaj attends Charity Day 2026 hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund at Cantor on September 11, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Nicki Minaj Thinks Democrats Have 'Gotten Way Too Caught Up in Pop Culture'

The 'Pink Friday 2' rapper believes that members of the political party have gotten "way too caught up in pop culture."

Complex2 hours ago

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