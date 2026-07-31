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Music
Pretty Ricky's Baby Blue Campaigns for Diddy's Freedom, Prays for His Kids
"They’ve had to endure the trauma of separation from their father and learn how to cope without his physical presence," the rapper said of Puff's children.
Will Lavin13 days ago