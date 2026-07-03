Junction Point

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Latest Stories

Pop Culture

Rumor: 'Epic Mickey' Studio Junction Point Closed

Has Warren Spector's studio been shut down?

Michael Rougeau4917 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two' Launch Trailer is Epic, Mickey (and Oswald)

'Epic Mickey 2' and 'Epic Mickey: Power of Illusion' are available now.

Michael Rougeau4988 days ago
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Pop Culture

Latest "Epic Mickey 2" Trailer Highlights Oswald's Special Power

As a playable character, the Lucky Rabbit has his own arsenal.

Michael Rougeau5016 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Epic Mickey 2" is Headed to Wii U

Going multi-platform means the Disney game is also hitting Wii U.

Michael Rougeau5055 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Epic Mickey 2" Story Trailer Fills in the Blanks for New Players

Can't remember what happened in "Epic Mickey"? This'll tell you everything you need to know.

Complex5109 days ago
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Pop Culture

PC and Mac Release Date for "Epic Mickey 2" Confirmed

"Epic Mickey 2" will be coming out for PC, Mac and consoles in November.

Complex5116 days ago
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Pop Culture

Warren Spector Talks "Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two" in New Behind-the-Scenes Trailer

Mickey and Oswald join forces and get crazy in the Wasteland.

Michael Rougeau5174 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Epic Mickey: Power of Illusion" is an Homage to Mickey's Genesis Days

Mickey's 3DS adventure looks like it was made for the 16-bit era.

Complex5217 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Epic Mickey 2: Power of Two" Coming to PC and Mac

Junction Point adds PC and Mac to list of "Epic Mickey 2" Platforms.

Complex5221 days ago
Pop Culture

Warren Spector Still Wants to Bring "Epic Mickey" to Other Platforms

Warren Spector wants to give "Epic Mickey" new life on PS3 and Xbox 360, even though he's getting his wish for the sequel.

Complex5226 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Epic Mickey: Power of Illusion" isn't "Epic Mickey 2", is coming to 3DS

It looks like the 3DS will be getting its own "Epic Mickey" game.

Complex5228 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Epic Mickey 2: Power of Two" Announced

After months of rumors, the mouse is out of the bag.

Complex5230 days ago
Pop Culture

"Epic Mickey 2" Announcement Coming Later This Month

Warren Spector will be announcing his next "Epic Project" on March 27th.

Complex5245 days ago
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Pop Culture

Is "Epic Mickey 2" Coming in 2012?

Newsletter announcement says the sequel will go multi-platform, feature co-op.

Complex5309 days ago

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