Latest Stories
Warren Spector on 'Epic Mickey' Studio Closure: 'It's Time to Move On to the Next Adventure'
Spector wrote a heartfelt farewell on Facebook.
Rumor: 'Epic Mickey' Studio Junction Point Closed
Has Warren Spector's studio been shut down?
'Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two' Launch Trailer is Epic, Mickey (and Oswald)
'Epic Mickey 2' and 'Epic Mickey: Power of Illusion' are available now.
Latest "Epic Mickey 2" Trailer Highlights Oswald's Special Power
As a playable character, the Lucky Rabbit has his own arsenal.
"Epic Mickey 2" is Headed to Wii U
Going multi-platform means the Disney game is also hitting Wii U.
"Epic Mickey 2" Story Trailer Fills in the Blanks for New Players
Can't remember what happened in "Epic Mickey"? This'll tell you everything you need to know.
"Epic Mickey 2" "Will Make People Forget" About "Deus Ex" and "System Shock," Says Warren Spector
Is Warren Spector the new Peter Molyneux?
PC and Mac Release Date for "Epic Mickey 2" Confirmed
"Epic Mickey 2" will be coming out for PC, Mac and consoles in November.
Warren Spector Talks "Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two" in New Behind-the-Scenes Trailer
Mickey and Oswald join forces and get crazy in the Wasteland.
"Epic Mickey: Power of Illusion" is an Homage to Mickey's Genesis Days
Mickey's 3DS adventure looks like it was made for the 16-bit era.
"Epic Mickey 2: Power of Two" Coming to PC and Mac
Junction Point adds PC and Mac to list of "Epic Mickey 2" Platforms.
Warren Spector Still Wants to Bring "Epic Mickey" to Other Platforms
Warren Spector wants to give "Epic Mickey" new life on PS3 and Xbox 360, even though he's getting his wish for the sequel.
"Epic Mickey: Power of Illusion" isn't "Epic Mickey 2", is coming to 3DS
It looks like the 3DS will be getting its own "Epic Mickey" game.
"Epic Mickey 2: Power of Two" Announced
After months of rumors, the mouse is out of the bag.
"Epic Mickey 2" Announcement Coming Later This Month
Warren Spector will be announcing his next "Epic Project" on March 27th.
Is "Epic Mickey 2" Coming in 2012?
Newsletter announcement says the sequel will go multi-platform, feature co-op.