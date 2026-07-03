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Latest Stories
Life
Bondi Beach Shooting During Jewish Holiday Leaves at Least 11 Dead
Officials say at least 11 people were killed in a shooting during a Jewish holiday gathering at Sydney’s Bondi Beach.
Bernadette Giacomazzo216 days ago
Sports
UFC Fighter Sean Strickland Assaults Fan in Bondi Junction Ahead of Match Against Israel Adesanya
Things have not started off on a good note for the polarising UFC fighter.
Complex Australia1046 days ago