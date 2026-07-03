Jeff Tremaine

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A group of stars, including the cast of "Jackass," pose on a red carpet in formal attire with a large logo in the background.
Pop Culture

As 'Jackass' Rides Off Into Sunset With 'Best and Last,' Beloved Franchise's Impact Is Clear

As the fifth and final 'Jackass' film hits theaters, we look back at the beloved franchise's history and sustaining cultural impact.

Trace William Cowen21 days ago

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