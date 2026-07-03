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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
As 'Jackass' Rides Off Into Sunset With 'Best and Last,' Beloved Franchise's Impact Is Clear
As the fifth and final 'Jackass' film hits theaters, we look back at the beloved franchise's history and sustaining cultural impact.
Trace William Cowen21 days ago