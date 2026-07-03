Jay Glazer

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Latest Stories

This is a photo of Wiz Khalifa.
Sports

Jay Glazer Thinks Wiz Khalifa Could Go Pro in MMA

Jay Glazer respects Wiz Khalifa's work ethic.

Aaron C. Mansfield2991 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Fox Sports Reporter Jay Glazer Rips ESPN for Stealing His Johnny Manziel Story

Jay Glazer is going off on Twitter right now.

Chris Yuscavage4238 days ago
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How to Train Like the Pros at Home: Inside Urlacher and Glazer's 'Unbreakable' VIP Gym

Brian Urlacher and Jay Glazer created a private gym with an old-school feel and new-school tech.

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