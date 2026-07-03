Jakes

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Just in case you didn't know, Jakes has been a bad man for a while now. Many of you know him as the leader of the H.E.N.C.H crew, which is a label and a night that features some of the finest in the dubstep sound. Not just a home to his own material, he's released material from Komonazmuk, Eddie K, Lost, MRK1, and many others in the scene. Over the years he's consistently kept it pushing, and while his name might not be in the bright lights, real heads know.
khrisd
Full plate here. We've got your moombahton, your unreleased drum & bass, your megaton dubstep, your journeys through bass music, your house and disco romps, your leftfield electronic music excursions, and much more. Varied menu here, just like DAD likes it.
khrisd
If DAD loves anything, it's drum & bass. What's interesting about the EDM scene of today is that there are a lot of prominent producers who were killi
khrisd

Latest Stories

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Jakes Takes to the Internets to Point Out Four Free Tunes That We Slept On

Though regular mail-outs are reaching press outlets for H.E.N.C.H. releases, a small handful of goodies have quietly dropped on Jakes' SoundCloud with

nappy4287 days ago
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Jakes - "Chomp (Pac Man)"

One of my favorite gifts was when I got a Nintendo Entertainment System. As a likkle yout, that probably changed my childhood... for the better, of course. Listening to this fire freebie from Jakes, it takes me back to those days when all I heard in life was beats, beats, and more beats while playing 'nuff games. The Pac Man bits in this are so essential, and I had actually asked Santa for some dubstep for Christmas. 'Preciate ya, fat man.

khrisd4587 days ago
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Half A Dozen Free Downloads From Jakes

Jakes is one of the guys in dubstep that gets a sliver of the love and respect he deserves. His tunes are to par with anyone in the UK, he's been arou

nappy4595 days ago
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Loadstar ft. Jakes - "Warrior"

Loadstar's Future Perfect is out right now, and one of the obvious choices as best of the lot is their charged-up, Jakes-featured banger "Warrior." Th

khrisd4796 days ago
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Meet Judahh, Jakes' Techno Alias

I'm not one to throw rumors out with any kind of confirmation. And it took a bit of poking around to sort all of this out. Six months ago, DecaRhythm released a song called "DUBWIZE" and introduced Judahh as a newcomer; "a producer renowned for his dubstep identity."

nappy4798 days ago
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Loadstar Releases Full Tracklist for "Future Perfect"

Ram signees Loadstar will be finally releasing Future Perfect, their long-awaited debut album, on May 27 and from the single's we've already heard, th

khrisd4812 days ago
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Jakes - "Goon Toon"

If you know what's good for you, you already own Jakes' Goon EP, his latest release on HENCH. The man creates some seriously intense dubstep soundscapes, and "Goon Toon" is build like a big ball of fury. It simmers until it's white hot, letting loose a steady spray of bright light.

khrisd4899 days ago
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25 Tracks That Make Us Miss Dubstep

A few years ago, the term "EDM" was synonymous with "dubstep" for many people. They were morons, but it goes to show how the genre has fallen from gra

nappy4906 days ago
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10 Dubstep Producers Gunplay Should Work With

Gunplay is as awesome as he is awkward. If you've seen any of his awesome vlogs, you've seen him do everything from go bass fishing to have a ball at

nappy4929 days ago

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