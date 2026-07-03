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Latest Stories
Music
Premiere: IshDARR Shares New Song "Critical"
IshDARR offers up his latest record "Critical."
edwinortiz2976 days ago
Music
Premiere: Listen to Ishdarr's "Moon Girl" Off Kitsuné's Hip-Hop Project 'Afterwork Vol. 1'
Ishdarr's "Moon Girl" is the first single off Kitsuné's 'Afterwork Vol. 1' slated for a December release.
Eric Diep3173 days ago
Music
Premiere: Watch Jacob Latimore's "The Real" Video With Ishdarr
Jacob Latimore shares his new video for "The Real" featuring Ishdarr.
edwinortiz3536 days ago
Music
Premiere: Listen to IshDARR's "Time Shawty"
The Milwaukee rapper IshDARR comes through today with "Time Shawty," his first official release of the new year (2016). IshDARR keeps it real about love.
edwinortiz3825 days ago
Music
Premiere: Stream Milwaukee Rapper IshDARR's "Old Soul Young Spirit" Album
Plus a track-by-track breakdown of every song on the project.
Lauren Nostro4153 days ago
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