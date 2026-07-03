Isaiah Austin

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isaiah austin pro overseas
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Isaiah Austin Speaks on His Experience Playing Pro Overseas

Remember Isaiah Austin? The former Baylor Bears standout was considered a top prospect entering the 2014 NBA Draft, but in the week leading up to the draft, he was diagnosed with Marfan syndrome. Now, he's opening up about his experience playing pro overseas.

Aaron C. Mansfield2885 days ago

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