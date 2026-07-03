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Latest Stories
Music
Isaac Hayes Family Suing Trump for $3 Million, Claiming 134 Counts of Copyright Infringement Over Use of "Hold On, I'm Coming"
Céline Dion recently responded to Trump for using "My Heart Will Go On" at rallies.
tara mahadevan704 days ago
Music
Trump Uses Isaac Hayes Song Without Permission, Artist’s Estate ‘Exploring Multiple Legal Options to Stop This’
The estate for Isaac Hayes has threatened Donald Trump with legal action after he launched his 2024 presidential campaign with “Hold On I’m Coming.”
Joe Price1339 days ago