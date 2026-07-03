From explosive action thrillers like 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' to Ryan Coogler’s visionary 'Sinners,' these are the must-see movies worth experiencing on the biggest screen possible.Brent Eickhoff
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With ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1’ out now, starring Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, we took a look back at the missions from all seven films and ranked them from worst to best.Kevin Wong
Pop Culture
Tom Cruise on ‘Mission: Impossible’ Stunt: "It Isn't Just Flying—It’s Preparing for the What-Ifs"
Tom Cruise breaks down the intense prep and real danger behind The Final Reckoning’s riskiest stunt: flying wing-first through a canyon.Kylie Mar
Pop Culture
Tom Cruise Dreamed of Throwing a Train Off a Cliff as a Kid, So He Did in ‘Mission: Impossible 7'
"You ever sprinted up a train car when it's going down?" Complex sat down with Cruise to talk all about IMAX and the stunts in '<i>Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One</i>.'Ben Felderstein