Indecent Exposure

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Latest Stories

Life

Iowa City Man Arrested for Allegedly Pleasuring Himself at Kum & Go Gas Station

A 54-year-old man claims that he wasn't masturbating in front of Kum &amp; Go patrons but was actually scratching his genitals.

Alex Ocho965 days ago
Kirk Merritt during game.
Sports

Texas A&M Player Kirk Merritt's Lawyer Provides Unbelievable Reason for Indecent Exposure Accusation

Texas A&M Kirk Merritt's lawyer cites an unbelievable reason for his client's indecent exposure.

Jose Martinez3387 days ago
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Pop Culture

Man Named "Popadick" Arrested for Indecent Exposure in Canadian Park

Authorities say they had received "several" complaints about the man over the past two weeks.

Julian Kimble4461 days ago
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Pop Culture

Tennessee Man's Indecent Proposal Destroys Chivalry

That ain't how it works, bruh.

Julian Kimble4640 days ago
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Pop Culture

Police Seeking Man Caught Red-Handed on Chicago Red Line Train

Some people are just disgusting.

Julian Kimble4892 days ago
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Pop Culture

Seattle Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure

Pleasure comes first.

Julian Kimble4990 days ago
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Pop Culture

Florida Sex Offender Caught Sunbathing with a Friend

Throw away the key on his jail cell.

Julian Kimble5138 days ago
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Pop Culture

Florida Woman Takes Arguably Greatest Mugshot of All-Time

There's no crying in jail, boo.

Julian Kimble5152 days ago
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Pop Culture

Naked Job-Seeker Arrested in Sacramento

The Brothers Johnson had to take him down.

Julian Kimble5252 days ago
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Pop Culture

Hamburgers Lure Naked Man From Downtown L.A. Radio Tower

Never underestimate the power of persuasion. Or fast food.

Julian Kimble5271 days ago
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Pop Culture

Florida Woman Refuses to Get Dressed After Intersection Sex

No taming this wildwoman.

Julian Kimble5338 days ago

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