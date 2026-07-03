Latest Stories
Iowa City Man Arrested for Allegedly Pleasuring Himself at Kum & Go Gas Station
A 54-year-old man claims that he wasn't masturbating in front of Kum & Go patrons but was actually scratching his genitals.
Texas A&M Player Kirk Merritt's Lawyer Provides Unbelievable Reason for Indecent Exposure Accusation
Texas A&M Kirk Merritt's lawyer cites an unbelievable reason for his client's indecent exposure.
Man Named "Popadick" Arrested for Indecent Exposure in Canadian Park
Authorities say they had received "several" complaints about the man over the past two weeks.
Man Flees After Exposing Himself to Woman at California Walmart
He's still at large.
Public Masturbation and Indecent Exposure on the Rise, According to Vancouver Police
Pervs are on the lurk. Beware.
Tennessee Man's Indecent Proposal Destroys Chivalry
That ain't how it works, bruh.
Police Seeking Man Caught Red-Handed on Chicago Red Line Train
Some people are just disgusting.
Seattle Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure
Pleasure comes first.
Tennessee Man Arrested for Operating Chainsaw in Inappropriate Fashion
Don't lose your tool, bro.
Florida Sex Offender Caught Sunbathing with a Friend
Throw away the key on his jail cell.
Florida Woman Takes Arguably Greatest Mugshot of All-Time
There's no crying in jail, boo.
Naked Job-Seeker Arrested in Sacramento
The Brothers Johnson had to take him down.
Hamburgers Lure Naked Man From Downtown L.A. Radio Tower
Never underestimate the power of persuasion. Or fast food.
Florida Woman Refuses to Get Dressed After Intersection Sex
No taming this wildwoman.