Icons Of Style

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Latest Stories

Kim Kardashian
Pop Culture

Claim That Kim Kardashian Damaged Marilyn Monroe Dress Addressed by Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Rep

A side-by-side edit of two photos allege to show damage from Kim Kardashian's wearing of the dress, purchased by Ripley's Believe It or Not! in 2016.

Trace William Cowen1492 days ago
Macy's Icons of Style Onyia Theodore
Style

These Icons of Style Are Dropping Spring’s Coolest Collections

Black creatives Allen Onyia and Ouigi Theodore are designing capsules for Macy's Icons of Style collections.

Brandon Constantine1880 days ago
Macy's Icons of Style
Style

Allen Onyia and Ouigi Theodore Are Black Icons of Style With a Message

Macy's Icons of Style program welcomes Allen Onyia and Ouigi Theodore with new capsule collections dropping in May 2021.

Skyy Sandifer1887 days ago
Macy's Icons of Style
Style

These Icons of Style Are Making Clothes That Reflect Black America

Macy's is releasing capsule collections from Black designers under its Icons of Style program.

Brandon Constantine1950 days ago

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