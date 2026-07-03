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Latest Stories
Style
All the Style References in Kendrick Lamar’s “Squabble Up” Video, Explained
From Kendrick’s Dodger blue hoodie to 'Soul Train' and Bay Area Hyphy attire, here are all the fashion references that nod to LA and West Coast pride.
Kia Turner598 days ago
Music
T-Minus Explains How He Crafted the Beat for Drake's "The Motto"
"You can do a lot with just four sounds, five sounds."
Joshua Espinoza3143 days ago