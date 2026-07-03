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Life
Reports of Nationwide Tampon Shortage Circulate Online
Some placed the blame on global supply-chain issues caused by the pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war. But one company pinned the shortage on comedian Amy Schumer.
Joshua Espinoza1498 days ago