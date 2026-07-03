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Drake
Style

Drake Releases 'Iceman' Hoodies That Cost Almost $300

The baby blue colorway is sold out already.

Trey Alston63 days ago
Black hoodie with a cartoon logo, and a green vinyl record with the album cover "Beautiful Chaos" featuring cars and people.
Music

KATSEYE 'Beautiful Chaos' Vinyl, Jollibee Collab Hoodie: How to Buy

The global girl group's official merchandise is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff249 days ago
J. Cole posing with a fan while wearing a hoodie that reads, "I'm Retired (This is as dressed up as I get)."
Style

J. Cole Seen Wearing ‘I’m Retired’ Vetements Hoodie

J. Cole has often flirted with the idea of retiring after releasing his long-awaited album 'The Fall Off.'

Joe Price491 days ago
Pink Hellstar hoodie with a black graphic of a stylized face with flowing hair and a star within a circle on the back.
Style

Hellstar Dropping Exclusive Valentine's Day-Themed Sweatsuit on Complex Shop

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Hellstar is bringing an exclusive drop to Complex Shop.

Complex Staff525 days ago
Merchandise featuring SpongeBob SquarePants characters on shirts and hoodies, and a navy cap with "The Krusty Krab" text.
Style

Uniqlo Links With SpongeBob x Cactus Plant Flea Market for New Collection

Bikini Bottom's iconic characters will come to life in this bold, limited-edition collection when it launches on Dec. 12

Alex Ocho589 days ago
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A person in a navy hoodie smiles, standing against a light gray brick wall. They have long dark hair and are wearing rings.
Style

How TikToker Julia Huynh’s Viral Search for the Perfect Hoodie Turned into Gap’s First Creator-Led Collab

Huynh’s videos of searching for the ‘hoodiest hoodie’ amassed more than 42 million views. We spoke with the San Jose-based creator on the importance of finding the perfect piece.

Shinnie Park618 days ago
the weeknd my dear melancholy
Music

The Weeknd Marks 5 Years of 'My Dear Melancholy,' With Anniversary Merch, Vinyl

The Weeknd’s My Dear Melancholy, dropped five years ago today, and the mark the occasion, the artist dropped new merch and a vinyl edition of the record.

Erik Leijon1205 days ago
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie merch drop
Style

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Collaborating With OD Toronto On Augmented Reality Merch

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is releasing a limited-edition augmented reality hoodie in collaboration with OD Toronto that will launch at a pop-up shop.

Louis Pavlakos1248 days ago
Peace Collective Stop the Stigma
Life

Peace Collective & TeaPot Join Forces On 'Stop the Stigma' Capsule for Pardons Canada

Peace Collective and TeaPot are teaming up to release the new ‘Stop the Stigma’ clothing capsule with proceeds going to Pardon Canada’s efforts.

Louis Pavlakos1312 days ago
Gap x Dapper Dan DAP GAP HOLIDAY HOODIES
Style

Gap and Dapper Dan Reconnect on Holiday Hoodie Collection

The latest line of "Dap Gap" hoodies delivers four pieces inspired by the holidays and Dapper Dan's home of Harlem. The collection hits later this month.

Joshua Espinoza1339 days ago
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Ari Lennox "Hoodie"
Music

Ari Lennox Releases New Single and Video "Hoodie," Announces 'Age/Sex/Location' Album

More than three years after the release of her debut album 'Shea Butter Baby,' Ari Lennox returns with a new single from her sophomore LP 'Age/Sex/Location.'

Brad Callas1435 days ago
Kanye West talks about Gap partnership in IG post.
Style

Kanye on Gap Partnership: 'We Sold 14 Million Dollars Worth of the Perfect Black Hoodie'

The multi-hyphenate made the claim on social media Thursday, just days after he said he spoke with several executives about Yeezy Gap's success.

Joshua Espinoza1464 days ago
A hoodie collab with WhatsApp is pictured
Style

Giannis Antetokounmpo Marks WhatsApp Partnership With Post Imperial Hoodie Displaying Nigeria's Dialing Code

The custom hoodie prominently features the international calling code for Nigeria and is designed by the Niyi Okuboyejo-founded brand Post Imperial.

Trace William Cowen1606 days ago
Ye Donda Academy merch
Style

Kanye West Releases New Donda Academy Merch to Commemorate 'Slam' Cover

Kanye West revealed the new merchandise to commemorate Donda Academy gracing the cover of 'Slam' Magazine in their latest issue, which is available now.

Jordan Rose1635 days ago

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