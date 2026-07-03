Home Run Derby

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Latest Stories

Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber look on during a Philadelphia Phillies game in 2025.
Bets

MLB Home Run Derby Odds: Who Are The Favorites?

Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Ben Rice will be swinging for the fences tonight in Philadelphia. Which slugger is favored to win the event?

Matt Burke4 days ago
Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts to being named 2024 National League Rookie of the Year with his girlfriend Olivia Dunne during the ROY 2024 National League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award Announcement
Sports

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne Cheer on Oneil Cruz at Home Run Derby

The happy couple showed their support at the 2025 Home Run Derby in Atlanta.

Sienna Dubois 367 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

The 8 Best Home Run Derby Performances

The 31st installment of the derby will take place tonight in San Diego, and will feature sluggers like Giancarlo Stanton and Robinson Cano.

Chris Gaine3658 days ago

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