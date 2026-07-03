Latest Stories
Jamie Foxx Defends GloRilla After an Object Was Thrown at Her During a Halloween Party
Foxx told the crowd he was "so disappointed" in them.
Man Who Got Stuck in Urn at New Year's Eve Party Explains How It Happened
The partygoer has gone public about the viral incident in an appearance on a podcast.
Yo Gotti, Angela Simmons, E-40 Attend White House Holiday Party
The trio documented the star-studded affair with a series of posts on Instagram.
Zoom to Throw Out 40-Minute Meeting Limit for Holidays
For designated times between now and January 2, Zoom is lifting the 40-minute meeting limit for free accounts in recognition of the holidays.
CNN Will Boycott This Year’s White House Holiday Party
You can probably guess why.
8 Ways to Take Your Holiday Party to the Next Level
Here are 8 ways to make sure your holiday party is a total success.
Stephen Colbert Pre-Recorded Office Christmas Party Apologies for You
"I'm sorry I accused Katie, the receptionist, of being a junkie."
10 Things We’re Thankful for This Holiday Season
Get in the Christmas spirit by checking out the reasons why we love the holidays. From free gifts to those prime holiday parties, what's not to love?
Everybody's Hooking Up At the Office Holiday Party, Survey Says
And the parking lot is the most popular place to get it on.
The Best in Thanksgiving Fails 2015
The Best in Thanksgiving Fails 2015
How to Dress for Your Holiday Party
’Tis the season to make sure your style game is on point.