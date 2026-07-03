Herm Edwards

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ESPN's Herm Edwards Has a Strong Take on the Colin Kaepernick Situation

ESPN's Herm Edwards joined 'Mike and Mike' on Friday to discuss the ongoing controversy surrounding Colin Kaepernick.

Gavin Evans3604 days ago

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