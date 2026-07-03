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PREMIERE: Bobby Shmurda - "Hot Nigga (Hammo Sung Remix)"
Bobby Shmurda's explosion on to the scene off of the back of one viral video and the matching record was fun to watch. The Shmoney Dance was a quick
10 Producers From Diplo's "Access All Areas" Mix That You Need To Check Out
February was "Access All Areas" month for BBC Radio 1, and a while ago we told you that Diplo was going to be dropping a show based solely on the subm
LocoMotive & Hammo Sung - "Asquerosa"
One of the wisest moves a fan of underground-to-mainstream dance music could make in 2014 is to once again wade into moombahton's slowed, yet churning
The Best Remixes of the Week
We're living in the last days of 2013, and while parts of these United States are being hit with snowstorms like Cleon and Electra, you need some beats to keep your warm, right? DAD's got those remixed treats to keep you covered, whether it's with a blanket, nap style or getting you moving. Sip something warm and fuzzy and go ham to these.
EXCLUSIVE: Meek Mill ft. French Montana - "It's Me (Hoodie x Hammo Sung Trap Bubbling VIP)"
Hammo Sung has been on a serious streak, making some of the most aggressive dance tunes in the game in the past few months. This prolific producer tea
The Best Remixes of the Week
Another week, another solid grip of remixes blowing our minds. We love that variety, and have brought forth some wild takes on tracks from an interesting array of producers. Catch up on the best of the remix bunch from this past week. Impress your friends. Or just have a solo party.
Alvaro & Mercer ft. Lil Jon - "Welcome to the Jungle (HAMMO SUNG Remix)"
Ahhh, festival trap. When done right, it really can't go wrong. Hammo Sung has been lingering on the sidelines for a minute honing his craft, but th
Download UFO!'s "It's A Trap" Remix EP
UFO! is a producer some of us older androids remember from his forward-thinking drum & bass tracks from years back. Over the last few years, he's delved more into the bass music scene, flipping trap, moombahton, and other styles in his own distinct style. We fell in love with the original "It's A Trap," and saw that UFO! dropped the much-talked about "It's A Trap" remix EP, featuring remixes from some of the freshest faces in the scene: ETC!ETC!, SPL, Ookay, and others.