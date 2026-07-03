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'GTA Online: The Contract' DLC stars Shawn Fonteno (aka Franklin) and DJ Pooh speak on their time in the 'GTA' world, the game's legacy, and much more.Khal
The latest update to Rockstar's sprawling GTA Online universe brings the car meet to Los Santos, and with it, figures in the LA scene like Born x Raised.Khal
GTA 6' and 'Resident Evil Requiem' to 'Tomb Raider,' 2026 is stacked with heavy hitters across every platformKevin Wong
A new monthly column from Complex UK’s EIC, Joseph ‘JP’ Patterson.Joseph JP Patterson