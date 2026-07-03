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The promo image for Rockstar's new subscription service 'GTA+.'
Pop Culture

Rockstar Games Launches ‘Grand Theft Auto Online’ Subscription Service GTA+, Here's What's Included

On Friday, Rockstar Games announced a 'Grand Theft Auto Online' subscription service for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game.

Joe Price1575 days ago
gta early development
Pop Culture

Mexican Cartels Reportedly Recruited Drug Runners on 'GTA Online'

A report from the Customs and Border Protection in Arizona revealed a woman was recruited to become a drug runner for the Mexican cartel on 'GTA Online.'

Jordan Rose1634 days ago
Dr Dre and Eminem standing together
Music

Dr. Dre Shares New Music f/ Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and More in 'GTA Online' Expansion

Dr. Dre unleashed a number of new tracks in an unconventional, 'GTA'-centric manner. The new work features Eminem, Nipsey Hussle, Anderson .Paak, and more.

Trace William Cowen1675 days ago
Game Art for GTA: The Contract
Music

Dr. Dre-Featuring 'GTA Online' Expansion 'The Contract' Also Boasts New Songs by YG, Freddie Gibbs, Offset, More

In addition to new Dre tunes, the 'GTA Online' add-on will also see the introduction of the MOTOMAMI Los Santos station hosted by Rosalía and featuring Arca.

Brenton Blanchet1677 days ago
GTA V The Contract new storyline f Dr. Dre
Pop Culture

Rockstar Games Announces New 'GTA Online' Story 'The Contract' Featuring Dr. Dre

Rockstar Games has unveiled a new story-based expansion coming to 'GTA Online' featuring Dr. Dre, and it also features the return of a fan favorite character.

Joe Price1682 days ago
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