Rob Cristofaro on Puma’s ‘Who’s Who’ Book, Collaborating With Louis Vuitton, and Alife’s Future
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Rob Cristofaro speaks on creating Puma’s ‘Who’s Who’ book with his new venture Newco Studios, collaborating with Louis Vuitton, the future of Alife, and more.Lei Takanashi
Complex Research of Publicly Available Statistics Prove That the Economy Rests on a Bedrock of Entrepreneurs Who Have Founded and Run Their Own Small BusinessesIan Browning
A look back at the iconic hip-hop album covers designed by the late Virgil Abloh. Including Watch The Throne, Yeezus, Long.Live.ASAP, Luv Is Rage 2, & more.Lei Takanashi
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The Stories Behind Mihailo Andic's Iconic Album Covers for Lil Yachty, Quavo, Summer Walker, and More
Art director Mihalio Andic has worked with artists such as Lil Yachty, Quavo, Summer Walker & more. Here are the stories behind the covers.Lei Takanashi