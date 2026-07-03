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Image description: Ice Spice wearing a form-fitting, lace-up bodysuit performing on stage (left) and posing in a street setting with urban graffiti (right)
Music

Ice Spice Reacts to Fan's 'Improved' Version of Her 'Y2K' Album Cover: 'Too Delulu'

The album cover photographed by David LaChapelle was unveiled on Wednesday, sparking mixed reactions among fans.

Alex Ocho771 days ago
Chien Champion bagel dunk
Pop Culture

Montreal Artist Chien Champion on Designing the Canada-Exclusive Nike Bagel Dunk Box

Chien Champion on his recent collaboration with Nike, illustrating the box art for the limited edition Bagel Dunks. And working with Quebec rappers like Fouki.

Nikki Celis1256 days ago
Header Image Canva Brooklyn Tea Jamila and Alfonso Wright
Pop Culture

Culture by Design: Watch Brooklyn Tea Achieve Its Design Goals with the Help of Canva & Brittany Bosco

Jamila and Alfonso Wright of Brooklyn Tea Work With Canva and Brittany Bosco to Improve Their Graphic Design, Online Branding, Logos, and Other Artwork

Brandon Constantine1396 days ago
Samuel Ross (credit: Adam Titchener)
Style

A-COLD-WALL* Founder Samuel Ross Returns With More Grants For Black British Creatives

The programme has been working to counter the shrinking pool of resources available to aspiring and emerging Black British artists through grants and mentorship

James Keith1432 days ago
sucukundbratwurst2
Style

SUCUK UND BRATWURST: The Berlin Creative Studio Delivering the Hottest Fashion Campaigns & Editorials

From Post Malone to Katy Perry, Nike, and Alexander Wang, Berlin’s SUCUK UND BRATWURST have been behind some of the coldest merch and campaigns.

Sam Cole2336 days ago
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gambino
Music

Gambino's Graphic Designer Reveals Inspiration Behind Original "Awaken, My Love!" Cover

The album was originally titled 'Operation Highjump!' but Gambino's team changed their mind at the very last minute Now, frequent Gambino collaborator Tyrsa opens up about the original versions of the cover art.

Trace William Cowen2920 days ago
most influential designer david adjaye
Style

The Most Influential Designers of All Time

These are the most influential designers you need to know.

Complex3147 days ago
kate moross
Style

Kate Moross On Making It As A Visual Creative & The Levi's Music Project With Skepta

We met up with art director Kate Moross at the Levi's Music Project to speak about her journey and advice for the creative world.

Sam Inerfield3488 days ago
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Style

Here's Your Chance to Cop NASA's Old Design Manual Featuring Its Lost "Worm" Logo

This Kickerstarter campaign will reissue the 1975 NASA Graphics Standard Manual, which was rescinded in 1992.

Joshua Espinoza3969 days ago
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Style

Graphic Designers From Around the World Photoshopped This Model Into Their Country's Ideal Woman

Graphic designers from 18 different countries Photoshopped this woman's body to reflect their countries' beauty standards.

Joshua Espinoza3990 days ago
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Pop Culture

Complex Summer Vacation: Canvassing the World in New York (Episode 5)

"Canvassing the World," our visual artist profile series, comes to a close with episode five, where we look at New York.

Complex4006 days ago
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Sneakers

What If Nike Collaborated With Your Favorite Music Artists?

Graphic designer Patso Dimitrov imagines collaborations between Nike Basketball and some of the greatest music albums ever.

Riley Jones4019 days ago
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Sneakers

What If Kanye West Designed adidas' Soccer Boots?

This graphic designer imagines what it would be like if the adidas Yeezy Boost 350 met some of the brand's famous soccer boots.

Riley Jones4028 days ago

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