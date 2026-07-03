Gold Teeth

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Latest Stories

21 Savage attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute
Music

21 Savage Responds to People Trolling Over His New Veneers

Rapper 21 Savage took to Twitter where he playfully revealed the cost of his teeth while also stating that the veneers are his because he paid for them.

Xavier Hamilton1942 days ago

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