Latest Stories
Animal Rights Activist Attempts to Glue Herself to Court at Clippers-Timberwolves Game
A woman tried to glue herself to the court during Thursday night's play-in game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers at Target Center.
Wolves Owner Says Jimmy Butler 'Had an Agenda' That Brought Too Much Negativity
Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor discussed the rigamarole with Jimmy Butler when he asked to be traded right before the season started.
Jimmy Butler Reportedly Sitting Out Jazz Game in an Attempt to Force Trade
Jimmy Butler is sitting out Wednesday's game, ostensibly for rest and a "general soreness." But it's really an act of passive resistance to force a trade.
Jimmy Butler Invites Boos From Timberwolves Fans: 'Please Come on With It'
Jimmy Butler expects boos from Timberwolves fans during their opening game of the season in Minnesota. In fact, he says it'll motivate him on the court.
What Reportedly Happened at Timberwolves Meeting Called by Jimmy Butler
The Timberwolves allegedly had a players-only meeting after Jimmy Butler's meltdown on Wednesday. Here's what reportedly transpired.
Timberwolves Cancel Practice in Wake of Jimmy Butler's Outburst
The Timberwolves aren't practicing on Thursday, even though their coach recently said they need it. In unrelated news, Jimmy Butler is still in Minnesota.
Report: Jimmy Butler May Still Return to the Timberwolves
The Miami Heat are working around the clock in an effort to acquire All-NBA wing Jimmy Butler. But Minnesota's demands might be too much to make it happen.
Timberwolves Coach Tom Thibodeau Reportedly 'Not Giving Up' on Jimmy Butler Rejoining Team
Tom Thibodeau tried to get Jimmy Butler to stay with the Timberwolves again on Monday, but now that JB's got the owner Glen Taylor on his side, chaos reigns.