Glen Taylor

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Woman tries to glue herself to target center court during game
Sports

Animal Rights Activist Attempts to Glue Herself to Court at Clippers-Timberwolves Game

A woman tried to glue herself to the court during Thursday night's play-in game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers at Target Center.

Abel Shifferaw1557 days ago
Jimmy Butler
Sports

Wolves Owner Says Jimmy Butler 'Had an Agenda' That Brought Too Much Negativity

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor discussed the rigamarole with Jimmy Butler when he asked to be traded right before the season started.

countcenci2801 days ago
Jimmy Butler
Sports

Jimmy Butler Reportedly Sitting Out Jazz Game in an Attempt to Force Trade

Jimmy Butler is sitting out Wednesday's game, ostensibly for rest and a "general soreness." But it's really an act of passive resistance to force a trade.

countcenci2816 days ago
Jimmy Butler
Sports

Jimmy Butler Invites Boos From Timberwolves Fans: 'Please Come on With It'

Jimmy Butler expects boos from Timberwolves fans during their opening game of the season in Minnesota. In fact, he says it'll motivate him on the court.

countcenci2832 days ago
Jimmy Butler, Karl Anthony Towns
Sports

What Reportedly Happened at Timberwolves Meeting Called by Jimmy Butler

The Timberwolves allegedly had a players-only meeting after Jimmy Butler's meltdown on Wednesday. Here's what reportedly transpired.

countcenci2836 days ago
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Jimmy Butler
Sports

Timberwolves Cancel Practice in Wake of Jimmy Butler's Outburst

The Timberwolves aren't practicing on Thursday, even though their coach recently said they need it. In unrelated news, Jimmy Butler is still in Minnesota.

countcenci2836 days ago
Tyler Johnson, Jimmy Butler
Sports

Report: Jimmy Butler May Still Return to the Timberwolves

The Miami Heat are working around the clock in an effort to acquire All-NBA wing Jimmy Butler. But Minnesota's demands might be too much to make it happen.

countcenci2843 days ago
Tom Thibodeau, Jimmy Butler
Sports

Timberwolves Coach Tom Thibodeau Reportedly 'Not Giving Up' on Jimmy Butler Rejoining Team

Tom Thibodeau tried to get Jimmy Butler to stay with the Timberwolves again on Monday, but now that JB's got the owner Glen Taylor on his side, chaos reigns.

countcenci2852 days ago

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