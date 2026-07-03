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Garmiani - "Zaza"
Steve Aoki's Dim Mak Records continues to feed music their ever growing legion of fans, in typical foot-stomping, anthemic style. Swedish producer Gar
PREMIERE: Garmiani - “Dance Motherf**ker”
We imagine a number of you live for the wild nights of that EDM life, but the way this gangster-ass crew gets down, we have a feeling your wild night
The Best Mixes of the Week
Another festival weekend, and you're stuck at home? Don't fret, androids, DAD has you covered. This week wasn't the biggest for mixes (for some odd reason), but there were some solid treks, from big name DJs digging deep into their crates to the future of dance music showcasing why they're next in line. Quality over quantity, androids.
Download Garmiani's Dim Mak Up All Night at TomorrowWorld Promo Mix
As you can see in the promo video up above, Dim Mak is presenting a special Up All Night stage at this weekend's TomorrowWorld festival in Georgia. Re