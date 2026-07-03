Garmiani

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Garmiani Zaza
Music

Garmiani - "Zaza"

Steve Aoki's Dim Mak Records continues to feed music their ever growing legion of fans, in typical foot-stomping, anthemic style. Swedish producer Gar

janinewright4295 days ago
garmiani dancemf
Music

PREMIERE: Garmiani - “Dance Motherf**ker”

We imagine a number of you live for the wild nights of that EDM life, but the way this gangster-ass crew gets down, we have a feeling your wild night

khrisd4547 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

The Best Mixes of the Week

Another festival weekend, and you're stuck at home? Don't fret, androids, DAD has you covered. This week wasn't the biggest for mixes (for some odd reason), but there were some solid treks, from big name DJs digging deep into their crates to the future of dance music showcasing why they're next in line. Quality over quantity, androids.

khrisd4674 days ago
garmiani tomorrowworld promo mix
Music

Download Garmiani's Dim Mak Up All Night at TomorrowWorld Promo Mix

As you can see in the promo video up above, Dim Mak is presenting a special Up All Night stage at this weekend's TomorrowWorld festival in Georgia. Re

khrisd4678 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App