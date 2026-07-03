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Latest Stories
Sports
Real Madrid Told a Journalist Not to Write About Gareth Bale's £85m Price Because It Upsets Ronaldo
It's official: Cristiano Ronaldo is pretty jealous of Real Madrid teammate, Gareth Bale.
Corey Pellatt3846 days ago
Sports
The 25 Best Football Pictures of the Week on Instagram
The 25 Best Football Pictures of the Week on Instagram
Jack Stanley3962 days ago
Sports
Real Madrid Fans Attacked Gareth Bale's £175,000 Bentley Continental GTC after the El Clasico Defeat to Barcelona
Gareth Bale's Real Madrid career is slowly turning from dream to nightmare.
Corey Pellatt4134 days ago
Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo Appeared to Have Told the Real Madrid Fans To "Go F*ck Themselves"
He's also grumpy that Garth Bale scored and he didn't
Wil Jones4140 days ago