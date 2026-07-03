From DijahSB to Duvy to Curtis Waters, these are the homegrown artists bound to make major moves this year. The musicians we're paying the closest attention to.Alex Nino Gheciu
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The best albums of the year, according to Canada's finest MCs, from Roy Woods to KILLY to Haviah Mighty.Alex Nino Gheciu
Even though <em>Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes</em> gets two thumbs up, primates haven't always fared well in movies. It's time to feel their pain.MattBarone
You would act just as awkwardly as he does if you were surrounded by all these jaw-dropping ladies!Jason Serafino