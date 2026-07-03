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Latest Stories
Music
Lil Durk Files Motion to Sever New Racketeering Charges in Murder-for-Hire Case
Durk wants to separate out his new charges from his old ones.
Shawn Setaro18 days ago
Sports
Malik Beasley Among Those Charged in Connection With Alleged NBA Betting Scheme
Beasley and five other defendants are named in a newly unsealed indictment accusing them of wire fraud conspiracy, bribery in sporting contests, and more.
Trace William Cowen20 days ago
Pop Culture
Hulk Hogan's Former Accountant Faces 120 Years in Prison Over Alleged $890,000 Fraud
Melissia Gauthreaux, who handled bookkeeping for Hogan between 2017 and 2021, is charged with six counts of wire fraud following an FBI investigation.
Mark Elibert66 days ago