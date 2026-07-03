Latest Stories
Father John Misty Hilariously Reacts to Dropping Album on the Same Day as Kendrick Lamar
Father John posted a song called “God’s Trash” with art parodying Lamar’s covers for his series of Drake diss tracks.
Watch Father John Misty Perform "Total Entertainment Forever” and "Pure Comedy" on 'SNL'
Father John Misty took to the 'SNL' stage to perform cuts from his upcoming album, 'Pure Comedy.'
This Drake and Father John Misty Mashup Is Amazing
Even Father John Misty tweeted that he loves it.
Check Out Father John Misty's Unexpectedly Awesome Cover of Rihanna's "Kiss It Better"
Left-field dopeness.
Watch Lana Del Rey's Video for "Freak" Starring Father John Misty
Off her latest album, 'Honeymoon.'
Cynical Genius Father John Misty Offers Series of Rejected Pandora Promos
Because is anyone actually using Pandora?