Father John Misty

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Father John Misty and Kendrick Lamar
Music

Father John Misty Hilariously Reacts to Dropping Album on the Same Day as Kendrick Lamar

Father John posted a song called “God’s Trash” with art parodying Lamar’s covers for his series of Drake diss tracks.

Trey Alston603 days ago
father john misty 1
Music

Watch Father John Misty Perform "Total Entertainment Forever” and "Pure Comedy" on 'SNL'

Father John Misty took to the 'SNL' stage to perform cuts from his upcoming album, 'Pure Comedy.'

Kyle Neubeck3423 days ago
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Music

This Drake and Father John Misty Mashup Is Amazing

Even Father John Misty tweeted that he loves it.

jessielmorris3735 days ago
Music

Watch Lana Del Rey's Video for "Freak" Starring Father John Misty

Off her latest album, 'Honeymoon.'

jessielmorris3812 days ago
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Music

Cynical Genius Father John Misty Offers Series of Rejected Pandora Promos

Because is anyone actually using Pandora?

jessielmorris3847 days ago

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