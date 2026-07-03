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Maluma Says His Young Daughter Cried After He Shaved His Beard
The Colombian superstar also explained why he decided to give himself a clean shave earlier this year.
IShowSpeed Says Shaving His Beard for the First Time Made Him Realize He’s Getting Older
The streamer opened up about the moment he shaved his beard for the first time and realized he’s not as young as he once was.
Justin Bieber Jokes That He ‘Prayed’ for His Current Beard
The 'SWAG II' vocalist showed off his scruffy facial hair in a close-up selfie.
Hulk Hogan’s New Look Channeling His ’90s ‘Hollywood’ Era Gets Roasted By Fans
The wrestling legend debuted his same facial hair when he became "Hollywood" Hogan in the '90s.
Fake Picture of Mark Zuckerberg With Beard Is Freaking People Out
A fake photo of the Meta CEO went viral after he sported a chain in a video updating his followers on the company's AI.
Amazon Switches Look of App Icon After People Compare It to Hitler's Mustache
Amazon has reportedly tweaked the tape on its app icon because of feedback that says the previous image looked kind of like Hitler's toothbrush mustache.
50 Cent Trolls Floyd Mayweather for Alleged Beard Implants
Floyd seems to be working on filling out his beard, which led 50 Cent to claim the boxer got hair implanted on his face from an unsightly place.
UPS Lifts Ban on Employee Facial Hair and Natural Black Hairstyles
UPS has lifted a number of restrictions regarding the appearance of its employees, including facial hair guidelines and a ban on natural Black hairstyles.
Will Smith Responds to Critics of His Gray Beard by CGI-ing It Onto His Iconic Roles
Make sure you wait until the end.
CDC Shares Infographic on How Beards Should Be Groomed for Face Masks in Wake of Coronavirus
To shave or not to shave?
Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly Share Completely True Mustache Facts for Movember
Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly have teamed up to share some serious facts about facial hair.
Rick Ross' Beard-Centric Beauty Line RICH Uses Champagne and Caviar Extracts
The rapper with the best beard in the game is officially launching a men's grooming beauty line called RICH largely focused on facial hair.
Anthony Davis Asks If He Should Shave His Iconic Unibrow
Davis has thrown Twitter into a frenzy.
Amateur Deletes Henry Cavill's 'Justice League' Mustache Better Than DC's Team Did
Do you remember anything from 'Justice League' other than Henry Cavill's strange robotic face?
Henry Cavill Shares Moving Tribute to His 'Justice League' Mustache
The mustache that launched a thousand memes has been shaved, but not forgotten.
Louis Tomlinson Fans Drive Host Off Twitter When She Calls His Beard ‘Ratty’
She apologized for the unfathomable transgression, imperceptible to the normal human ear.
Are You a Man? We'd Like to Talk to You About Movember
Movember is in full swing, so here are a few things you should know to raise awareness about men's health.
This Guy Actually Built a Functioning Bird Cage Out of Facial Hair, and It's Insane
This is impressive.