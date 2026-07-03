Facial Hair

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Maluma with slicked-back hair, wearing a denim jacket and white shirt, is sitting on a beige couch. The background has flowers and plants.
Music

Maluma Says His Young Daughter Cried After He Shaved His Beard

The Colombian superstar also explained why he decided to give himself a clean shave earlier this year.

Alex Ocho73 days ago
IShowspeed
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Says Shaving His Beard for the First Time Made Him Realize He’s Getting Older

The streamer opened up about the moment he shaved his beard for the first time and realized he’s not as young as he once was.

Alex Ocho124 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 05: Justin Bieber seen on September 05, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Justin Bieber Jokes That He ‘Prayed’ for His Current Beard

The 'SWAG II' vocalist showed off his scruffy facial hair in a close-up selfie.

Jaelani Turner-Williams305 days ago
Hulk Hogan, wearing a red bandana and sunglasses, salutes at a sports event, surrounded by mascots and a cheering crowd.
Sports

Hulk Hogan’s New Look Channeling His ’90s ‘Hollywood’ Era Gets Roasted By Fans

The wrestling legend debuted his same facial hair when he became "Hollywood" Hogan in the '90s.

Jose Martinez442 days ago
Mark Zuckerberg in a video still, wearing a simple T-shirt and a chain necklace
Life

Fake Picture of Mark Zuckerberg With Beard Is Freaking People Out

A fake photo of the Meta CEO went viral after he sported a chain in a video updating his followers on the company's AI.

Joe Price820 days ago
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Amazon Phone
Life

Amazon Switches Look of App Icon After People Compare It to Hitler's Mustache

Amazon has reportedly tweaked the tape on its app icon because of feedback that says the previous image looked kind of like Hitler's toothbrush mustache.

Gavin Evans1965 days ago
50 Cent
Music

50 Cent Trolls Floyd Mayweather for Alleged Beard Implants

Floyd seems to be working on filling out his beard, which led 50 Cent to claim the boxer got hair implanted on his face from an unsightly place.

Xavier Hamilton2019 days ago
ups
Life

UPS Lifts Ban on Employee Facial Hair and Natural Black Hairstyles

UPS has lifted a number of restrictions regarding the appearance of its employees, including facial hair guidelines and a ban on natural Black hairstyles.

Joe Price2074 days ago
Will Ferrel and John C. Reilly in London
Pop Culture

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly Share Completely True Mustache Facts for Movember

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly have teamed up to share some serious facts about facial hair.

tara mahadevan2790 days ago
Rick Ross Beauty Line
Music

Rick Ross' Beard-Centric Beauty Line RICH Uses Champagne and Caviar Extracts

The rapper with the best beard in the game is officially launching a men's grooming beauty line called RICH largely focused on facial hair.

Marco Margaritoff3008 days ago
Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans.
Sports

Anthony Davis Asks If He Should Shave His Iconic Unibrow

Davis has thrown Twitter into a frenzy.

Jose Martinez3033 days ago
Henry Cavill
Pop Culture

Amateur Deletes Henry Cavill's 'Justice League' Mustache Better Than DC's Team Did

Do you remember anything from 'Justice League' other than Henry Cavill's strange robotic face?

juliarp3083 days ago
Henry Cavill with a mustache.
Pop Culture

Henry Cavill Shares Moving Tribute to His 'Justice League' Mustache

The mustache that launched a thousand memes has been shaved, but not forgotten.

juliarp3105 days ago
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Louis Tomlinson
Music

Louis Tomlinson Fans Drive Host Off Twitter When She Calls His Beard ‘Ratty’

She apologized for the unfathomable transgression, imperceptible to the normal human ear.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3139 days ago
Pop Culture

Are You a Man? We'd Like to Talk to You About Movember

Movember is in full swing, so here are a few things you should know to raise awareness about men's health.

Alex Hudgens3895 days ago

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