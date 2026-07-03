Ex-Machina

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Latest Stories

A still from the new A24 film titled Men is shown
Pop Culture

A24 Shares Trailer for Horror Film ‘Men’ From ‘Ex Machina’ Director Alex Garland

The latest horror offering from the team at A24, which is currently enjoying success with Ti West's 'X,' stars 2022 Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley.

Trace William Cowen1579 days ago
Image of two lifelike Promobot robots
Life

Robot Company Offers to Pay $200K to Use One Person's Face and Voice ‘Forever'

A Russian robotics company has offered $200,000 to an applicant who is willing to have their face and voice recreated for use in a humanoid robot.

tara mahadevan1690 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Oscar Isaac to Thankfully Reunite With 'Ex Machina' Director for 'Annihilation'

True Isaac fans will note the dude has been on fire since absolutely crushing it in the Coen brothers' 'Inside Llewyn Davis.'

Trace William Cowen3763 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Oscar Isaac Drops Hints About 'Star Wars VII' and 'X-Men: Apocalypse' and Talks His Role in 'Ex Machina'

We spoke to "Ex Machina" star Oscar Isaac about humanity's destruction, Oscar snubs, and how he prepared for his upcoming films.

Justin Monroe4117 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

We Gave ‘Ex Machina’ Star Domhnall Gleeson a Test to Determine Whether He’s a Robot

Because it’s hard to tell if the star of the new sci-fi flick about artificial intelligence is human or just another celebrity android.

Justin Monroe4119 days ago
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