Eve-Yasmine

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Eve-Yasmine - "The Healer"
Music

Premiere: Eve-Yasmine Shares New R&B-Rap Hybrid “The Healer”

Nodding to North African and Middle Eastern mysticism, she makes clear she's grown weary of inadequate men hoping she’ll fix all their problems.

Complex Staff1937 days ago

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