In hip-hop, creating an apparel line beyond basic merch means being cut from a different cloth. Here are the best MC-owned, operated, or faced clothing companies.Ian Stonebrook
Featured
From Lil Kim (who was the first woman rapper on the carpet) to Cardi B, SZA and more, here are the most iconic appearances at the Met Gala throughout the years.Jessica Mckinney
In a new interview, Eve talked about discovering she was pregnant right before she was set to face off with Trina in their much-hyped 'Verzuz' battle.tara mahadevan
Pop Culture
Naturi Naughton Says 3LW Used a Fake House for 'MTV Cribs' Episode: 'I Didn’t Have a Car, I Didn’t Have a House'
In a new interview with 'The Breakfast Club,' Naturi Naughton revealed that her former group 3LW used a fake home for their episode of 'MTV Cribs.'tara mahadevan