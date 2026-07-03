Dream Mclean

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Latest Stories

Dream Mclean (credit: James Kelly)
Music

Premiere: Dream Mclean Shares Chaotic And Hedonistic Visuals For "AMERI"

Look out for a Professor Green cameo as well.

James Keith2445 days ago
Music

Premiere: The Last Skeptik Taps Dream Mclean And Matt Wills For New Track "Tomorrow"

It's a journey into the mind of the procrastinator.

Tobi Oke3931 days ago
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Music

The Best British Rap Verses Of The Month

We dissect the best bars of the past four weeks.

Tobi Oke4249 days ago
Music

Interview: Take A Trip Into The Ether With Dream Mclean

The Essex ryhmesmith talks 'Greyscale', the miscast "new wave" of grime, and his love of the rave scene.

Tobi Oke4252 days ago
Music

Watch Dream Mclean's Trippy "Pharaoh" Video

Taken from upcoming debut album, 'Greyscale'.

Joseph JP Patterson4307 days ago

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