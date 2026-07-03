Doc Gooden

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Latest Stories

Doc Gooden and Darryl Strawberry
Sports

Doc Gooden Is Tired of Darryl Strawberry 'Taking Shots' at Him

Doc Gooden says Darryl Strawberry has been taking shots at him for 30 years, and he's tired of it.

Khal3413 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

The 'Doc & Darryl' Moment That Was Cut But We Wish They Had Kept

Mike Bonfiglio is proud to say he and his co-director didn’t leave much on the cutting room floor. But the constraints of TV meant something had to go.

Adam Caparell3655 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

The 6 Biggest Revelations from 'Doc & Darryl'

Both players were very open and honest about their drug use as each of them openly discussed their many issues throughout the documentary

Chris Gaine3655 days ago

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