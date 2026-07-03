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Latest Stories
Music
How Kanye West Helped Reinvent DJDS
The L.A. production duo helped produce five songs on 'The Life of Pablo.' The experience taught them how to make the best album of their career.
Brendan Klinkenberg2977 days ago
Music
DJDS Drop New The-Dream and Vory-Assisted Single and Announce New Album
The duo also revealed that they will be releasing a new album titled 'Big Waves, Fire Flames' Friday, May 18.
NoraGrayceOrosz2987 days ago
Music
DJDS Link With Khalid, Charlotte Day Wilson, and Charlie Wilson for "No Pain" Video
The L.A.-based production duo is back with an impressive new single and video directed by Matt Sukkar.
Joe Price3032 days ago