DJ Milktray

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Latest Stories

Music

Premiere: Astral Black Shares DJ Milktray’s “Just Like Magic” Ahead Of ‘FRASS FM VI’ Comp

The latest edition in the long-running ‘FRASS FM’ series lands tomorrow, September 8.

James Keith1045 days ago
Music

10 Tracks That Prove The Boxed Movement Is Pushing Grime Forward

These are the anthems people will be remixing and remaking 10 years from now.

Son Raw3769 days ago
Music

Mix Up Look Sharp: The Best Mixes Of The Week

Our pick of the best mixes from the last 7 days.

James Keith3921 days ago
Music

Premiere: Get Loved-Up On DJ Milktray & Bushido's Valentine's Jam, "Can't U Luv Me?"

The Astral Black boys just made your Valentine's Day a little sexier.

James Keith4173 days ago
Music

Premiere: Stream DJ Milktray's 'All Because The Lady Loves' EP In Full

Grime meets classic R&B from Astral Black's newest signee.

James Keith4262 days ago
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