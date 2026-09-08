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Son Raw

Joined January 2016 | 19 posts
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Latest Stories

Image via Complex Original/Artwork by Willkay

2025: Highlights From The Worlds Of Music & Culture Journalism

Complex UK takes a look back at some of the best music and culture writing of the year.

Son Raw280 days ago
Collage of British rappers with a cityscape background and the number 50 in the center, celebrating top UK rappers.

50 Best British Rappers Of All Time, Ranked

The time has come.

Son Raw1005 days ago

2023: Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism

A look back at some of the best music writing of the year.

Son Raw1017 days ago
skepta

A Journey Through Skepta’s Music Career, Project By Project

Across 11 albums and mixtapes, grime icon Skepta has remained at the scene’s core. Here, we take a look back at the Boy Better Know star’s influential career.

Son Raw1953 days ago
ghetts

First Impressions Of Ghetts’ New Album ‘Conflict Of Interest’

The grime and rap veteran summons the Trinity of Justin Clarke on 'Conflict Of Interest' to show his growth as both man and artist. The Complex music review.

Son Raw2037 days ago
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headie one drake

5 Takeaways From Headie One and Drake’s “Only You Freestyle”

Drake has a well-documented history of showing black British music and culture the utmost respect (and attention) when he really didn’t have to, and here's more

Son Raw2250 days ago
wiley

The Art Of War (Dubs)

The passion for verbal sparring in grime has always been among the culture’s most confounding aspects for non-initiates, right up there with reloads.

Son Raw2444 days ago
grime in the 2010s

The 2010s: Grime’s Most Impactful Songs

As the decade draws to a close, we take a look back at the grime tracks that pushed things forward the most. Did your favourite make the cut? Tap in...

Son Raw2489 days ago
Wiley

A Journey Through Wiley’s Eskibeat

We dig into one of the most influential sounds to come from the UK underground.

Son Raw2600 days ago
skepta

Review: On ‘Ignorance Is Bliss’, Skepta Welcomes Himself Back To Grime’s Throne

By digging deep both lyrically and sonically, Skepta has once again expanded the genre’s parameters, all while making it look easy.

Son Raw2667 days ago
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dizzee

Dizzee Rascal Makes A (Reluctant) Return To Grime On ‘Raskit’

Despite his best efforts to disregard the genre, Dizzee makes one of grime's best albums yet.

Son Raw3348 days ago
wiley

7 Times Wiley Featured On A Track And Owned It

Just to further remind you of his lyrical wizardry...

Son Raw3532 days ago
wiley 2

Wiley: The True Meaning Of A Godfather

From the MCs, producers, and DJs to the photographers and writers of the scene—Wiley has paved the way for many in grime.

Son Raw3532 days ago
grime 1

Hip-Hop Or Dancehall? Breaking Down The Grime Scene’s Roots

Let's get one thing out of the way: grime is NOT a sub-genre of hip-hop.

Son Raw3733 days ago

'Konnichiwa' Is The Largest Jewel In Skepta's Crown

The BBK MC has expanded what a grime album can sound like and how far London's street music can travel.

Son Raw3784 days ago
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wiley

Treddin’ On Thin Ice: Wiley’s Blueprint

It was frequently brilliant, combining aspirational and confrontational messages, humour and seriousness, and street experience with hope of redemption.

Son Raw3797 days ago

10 Tracks That Prove The Boxed Movement Is Pushing Grime Forward

These are the anthems people will be remixing and remaking 10 years from now.

Son Raw3830 days ago
wiley

Wot U Call It, Eski? The Stickiness Of Grime's Old-School Sounds

Are producers stuck in the past?

Son Raw3854 days ago

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