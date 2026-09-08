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2025: Highlights From The Worlds Of Music & Culture Journalism
Complex UK takes a look back at some of the best music and culture writing of the year.
2023: Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism
A look back at some of the best music writing of the year.
A Journey Through Skepta’s Music Career, Project By Project
Across 11 albums and mixtapes, grime icon Skepta has remained at the scene’s core. Here, we take a look back at the Boy Better Know star’s influential career.
First Impressions Of Ghetts’ New Album ‘Conflict Of Interest’
The grime and rap veteran summons the Trinity of Justin Clarke on 'Conflict Of Interest' to show his growth as both man and artist. The Complex music review.
5 Takeaways From Headie One and Drake’s “Only You Freestyle”
Drake has a well-documented history of showing black British music and culture the utmost respect (and attention) when he really didn’t have to, and here's more
The Art Of War (Dubs)
The passion for verbal sparring in grime has always been among the culture’s most confounding aspects for non-initiates, right up there with reloads.
The 2010s: Grime’s Most Impactful Songs
As the decade draws to a close, we take a look back at the grime tracks that pushed things forward the most. Did your favourite make the cut? Tap in...
A Journey Through Wiley’s Eskibeat
We dig into one of the most influential sounds to come from the UK underground.
Review: On ‘Ignorance Is Bliss’, Skepta Welcomes Himself Back To Grime’s Throne
By digging deep both lyrically and sonically, Skepta has once again expanded the genre’s parameters, all while making it look easy.
Dizzee Rascal Makes A (Reluctant) Return To Grime On ‘Raskit’
Despite his best efforts to disregard the genre, Dizzee makes one of grime's best albums yet.
7 Times Wiley Featured On A Track And Owned It
Just to further remind you of his lyrical wizardry...
Wiley: The True Meaning Of A Godfather
From the MCs, producers, and DJs to the photographers and writers of the scene—Wiley has paved the way for many in grime.
Hip-Hop Or Dancehall? Breaking Down The Grime Scene’s Roots
Let's get one thing out of the way: grime is NOT a sub-genre of hip-hop.
'Konnichiwa' Is The Largest Jewel In Skepta's Crown
The BBK MC has expanded what a grime album can sound like and how far London's street music can travel.
Treddin’ On Thin Ice: Wiley’s Blueprint
It was frequently brilliant, combining aspirational and confrontational messages, humour and seriousness, and street experience with hope of redemption.
10 Tracks That Prove The Boxed Movement Is Pushing Grime Forward
These are the anthems people will be remixing and remaking 10 years from now.
Wot U Call It, Eski? The Stickiness Of Grime's Old-School Sounds
Are producers stuck in the past?