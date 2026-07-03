Devery Jacobs

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Pop Culture

Marvel Star Devery Jacobs Dismantles ‘Egregious’ Criticism of MCU Welcoming Multiple Indigenous Heroes

Marvel recently introduced two Native American characters to the MCU via 'What If...?' and 'Echo.'

tara mahadevan918 days ago
Pop Culture

'Killers Of The Flower Moon' Slammed As "Painful, Grueling, Unrelenting And Unnecessarily Graphic" By Devery Jacobs

Mohawk-Canadian actress Devery Jacobs, who starred in the FX series <i>Reservation Dogs</i>, took to Twitter after seeing the movie to detail her “strong feelings” about Martin Scorcese’s film.

Louis Pavlakos998 days ago
Devery Jacobs
Pop Culture

'I Want to See Indigenous Action Movies': Devery Jacobs Asks Canada to Seek More Diverse Stories

The multi-talented queer Indigenous artist is lending her voice to MADE | NOUS' "Seek More" campaign, which advocates for more diverse Canadian creators.

SRD21899 days ago

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