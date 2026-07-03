Latest Stories
Marvel Star Devery Jacobs Dismantles ‘Egregious’ Criticism of MCU Welcoming Multiple Indigenous Heroes
Marvel recently introduced two Native American characters to the MCU via 'What If...?' and 'Echo.'
'Killers Of The Flower Moon' Slammed As "Painful, Grueling, Unrelenting And Unnecessarily Graphic" By Devery Jacobs
Mohawk-Canadian actress Devery Jacobs, who starred in the FX series <i>Reservation Dogs</i>, took to Twitter after seeing the movie to detail her “strong feelings” about Martin Scorcese’s film.
'I Want to See Indigenous Action Movies': Devery Jacobs Asks Canada to Seek More Diverse Stories
The multi-talented queer Indigenous artist is lending her voice to MADE | NOUS' "Seek More" campaign, which advocates for more diverse Canadian creators.