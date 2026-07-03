Detroit's Filthiest

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Detroit's Filthiest
Music

Premiere: Detroit's Filthiest Is Back At It With "I'm A Pro" From 'Ghetto Style DJ' EP

Foul-mouthed, in your face and filled with enough energy to give you heart palpitations on the dancefloor, Nasty's done it again.

James Keith2964 days ago
Music

Premiere: DJ Nasty Returns As Detroit's Filthiest With "Work Your Body"

Those fat ghettotech drums are sounding heavier than ever.

James Keith3777 days ago

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