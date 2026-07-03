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A Rare Mariah Carey Demo Tape From 1988 Is Up For Auction
The long coveted tape was recorded two years before Carey's proper debut.
Lil Jon Roasts Early "Get Low" Demo: 'Whackest Chorus I've Ever Done in My Entire Career'
The crunk anthem nearly went in a completely different direction.
DJ Dahi Slams Leaker Who Put Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Tracks on Spotify: 'Y’all Really Dying of Thirst Out Here'
Renowned producer DJ Dahi addressed the leaks via Instagram shortly after a leaker uploaded tracks called “Pure,” “Make Me Happy,” and “Computer Love."
Aspiring Rapper Arrested After Jumping Diddy's Fence to Play Him a Demo
An aspiring rapper named Smalls was reportedly arrested for trespassing on Diddy's property Saturday after he jumped the mogul's fence to play him a demo.
Frank Ocean Shares New Music on Xmas Episode of Blonded Radio
The holiday episode featured a portion of Frank's conversation with Wim Hof, a.k.a. "The Iceman"—an athlete/motivational speaker who specializes in cold therapy
Unreleased Demo Whitney Houston Recorded as a Teen Featured in New NFT Collection
Whitney Houston's estate has partnered with OneOf, a music NFT platform backed by Quincy Jones, to celebrate her legacy with an exclusive NFT collection.
Square Enix Dropped a Surprise 'Final Fantasy 7' Remake Demo and Fans Are Hyped
Square Enix has released a demo for the 'Final Fantasy VII' remake on PS4.
Here's the Demo Version of What Would Become Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s “Part II (On the Run)”
James Fauntleroy, who shared the demo, is credited as a co-writer on "Part II (On the Run)."
Fat Joe Recalls Passing on Eminem’s Demo More Than Once
Fat Joe missed multiple opportunities to connect with one of the most popular rappers today.
Prince Estate Drops Posthumous Album of Unreleased Demos
'Originals’ features Prince’s version of records he had given to other artists.
Beyoncé Drops Original “Sorry” Demo and Fans Are Loving It
Beyoncé slipped the original version of the fan-favorite track "Sorry" into the new streaming release of 'Lemonade.'
Childish Gambino Shares Two New Songs With Fans Who Bought Tour Tickets
To get fans ready for his upcoming tour, Childish Gambino sent an email to people who bought a ticket, sharing free download links for two new songs called "all night" and "algorhythm."
Ariana Grande's New Album Contains a Reworked Beyoncé Demo
The Pharrell-produced Beyoncé demo "Wake Up" surfaced sometime last year, and now it turns out Ariana Grande has repurposed the song for her new album, 'Sweetener.'
Migos' Rough Draft of Beyoncé and JAY-Z's "Apesh*t" Surfaces
The final product appears on the Carters' surprise nine-track album 'Everything Is Love.' After a window of Tidal exclusivity, the album hit Apple Music and other streaming services Monday.
Lin-Manuel Miranda Drops "First Burn" Video f/ 5 Eliza Hamilton Actresses in Harmony
Lin-Manuel Miranda's latest #Hamildrop "First Burn" features five actresses who've played Eliza in the world-famous Broadway musical.
Solange's Letter to Jamaica Reveals Her Creative Process: 'I’m Always Buzzing'
In a poetic, free-spirited piece, Solange explores her creative process and memories, resulting in a clearer picture of what to expect after 'A Seat at the Table.'
Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar's "Madlib Freestyle 6" Has Found Its Way Online
What we really need is a "No More Parties in LA" sequel.
Here's a Previously Unreleased 9-Minute Nirvana Song
Another previously unheard Nirvana demo surfaced online.