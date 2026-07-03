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As you should already know, Skream's officially played his last dubstep show for the time being. To some, it might seem like an abrupt decision, but f
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Latest Stories

Mariah Carey at the 33rd Annual Grammy Awards in 1991.
Music

A Rare Mariah Carey Demo Tape From 1988 Is Up For Auction

The long coveted tape was recorded two years before Carey's proper debut.

Alex Gonzalez249 days ago
Lil Jon wearing a red sports jersey, sunglasses, and a red cap, with dreadlocks and a gold chain, performing on stage.
Music

Lil Jon Roasts Early "Get Low" Demo: 'Whackest Chorus I've Ever Done in My Entire Career'

The crunk anthem nearly went in a completely different direction.

Alex Ocho353 days ago
DJ Dahi Slams Spotify User Who Leaked Kendrick Lamar Tracks
Music

DJ Dahi Slams Leaker Who Put Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Tracks on Spotify: 'Y’all Really Dying of Thirst Out Here'

Renowned producer DJ Dahi addressed the leaks via Instagram shortly after a leaker uploaded tracks called “Pure,” “Make Me Happy,” and “Computer Love."

Joshua Espinoza1276 days ago
Diddy attends Black Tie Affair for Quality Control
Music

Aspiring Rapper Arrested After Jumping Diddy's Fence to Play Him a Demo

An aspiring rapper named Smalls was reportedly arrested for trespassing on Diddy's property Saturday after he jumped the mogul's fence to play him a demo.

Brad Callas1616 days ago
Frank Ocean Xmas Blonded Radio
Music

Frank Ocean Shares New Music on Xmas Episode of Blonded Radio

The holiday episode featured a portion of Frank's conversation with Wim Hof, a.k.a. "The Iceman"—an athlete/motivational speaker who specializes in cold therapy

Joshua Espinoza1666 days ago
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Whitney Houston performing at 2004 World Music Awards
Music

Unreleased Demo Whitney Houston Recorded as a Teen Featured in New NFT Collection

Whitney Houston's estate has partnered with OneOf, a music NFT platform backed by Quincy Jones, to celebrate her legacy with an exclusive NFT collection.

Brad Callas1704 days ago
Final Fantasy VII
Pop Culture

Square Enix Dropped a Surprise 'Final Fantasy 7' Remake Demo and Fans Are Hyped

Square Enix has released a demo for the 'Final Fantasy VII' remake on PS4.

Joe Price2329 days ago
bey hov
Music

Here's the Demo Version of What Would Become Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s “Part II (On the Run)”

James Fauntleroy, who shared the demo, is credited as a co-writer on "Part II (On the Run)."

tara mahadevan2440 days ago
Fat Joe attends Tidal X: The Rock the Vote Benefit Concert
Music

Fat Joe Recalls Passing on Eminem’s Demo More Than Once

Fat Joe missed multiple opportunities to connect with one of the most popular rappers today. 

Xavier Hamilton2461 days ago
Prince 'Originals'
Music

Prince Estate Drops Posthumous Album of Unreleased Demos

'Originals’ features Prince’s version of records he had given to other artists.

Joshua Espinoza2599 days ago
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Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Festival
Music

Beyoncé Drops Original “Sorry” Demo and Fans Are Loving It

Beyoncé slipped the original version of the fan-favorite track "Sorry" into the new streaming release of 'Lemonade.'

Xavier Hamilton2643 days ago
childish gambino getty joseph okpako
Music

Childish Gambino Shares Two New Songs With Fans Who Bought Tour Tickets

To get fans ready for his upcoming tour, Childish Gambino sent an email to people who bought a ticket, sharing free download links for two new songs called "all night" and "algorhythm​​​​​​​."

Eric Skelton2874 days ago
Ariana Grande
Music

Ariana Grande's New Album Contains a Reworked Beyoncé Demo

The Pharrell-produced Beyoncé demo "Wake Up" surfaced sometime last year, and now it turns out Ariana Grande has repurposed the song for her new album, 'Sweetener.'

Joe Price2910 days ago
jay and bey
Music

Migos' Rough Draft of Beyoncé and JAY-Z's "Apesh*t" Surfaces

The final product appears on the Carters' surprise nine-track album 'Everything Is Love.' After a window of Tidal exclusivity, the album hit Apple Music and other streaming services Monday.

Trace William Cowen2952 days ago
Hamilton First Burn
Music

Lin-Manuel Miranda Drops "First Burn" Video f/ 5 Eliza Hamilton Actresses in Harmony

Lin-Manuel Miranda's latest #Hamildrop "First Burn" features five actresses who've played Eliza in the world-famous Broadway musical.

Marco Margaritoff3001 days ago
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Solange Knowles New Album Jamaica
Music

Solange's Letter to Jamaica Reveals Her Creative Process: 'I’m Always Buzzing'

In a poetic, free-spirited piece, Solange explores her creative process and memories, resulting in a clearer picture of what to expect after 'A Seat at the Table.'

Marco Margaritoff3012 days ago
kendrick lamar
Music

Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar's "Madlib Freestyle 6" Has Found Its Way Online

What we really need is a "No More Parties in LA" sequel.

Trace William Cowen3078 days ago
Music

Here's a Previously Unreleased 9-Minute Nirvana Song

Another previously unheard Nirvana demo surfaced online.

jessielmorris3981 days ago

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