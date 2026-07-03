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Pop Culture
Former Olympian Arrested for Touching Lincoln Memorial Pool as Trump Blames Vandals for Damage
The president claimed saboteurs used knives and chemicals to wreck a $14.65 million renovation.
Trey Alston27 days ago