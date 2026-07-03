David Hearn

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President Trump
Pop Culture

Former Olympian Arrested for Touching Lincoln Memorial Pool as Trump Blames Vandals for Damage

The president claimed saboteurs used knives and chemicals to wreck a $14.65 million renovation.

Trey Alston27 days ago

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