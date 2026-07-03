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Huck Magazine Talks Freedom and Berlin's Legacy with the First Artist to Paint the Berlin Wall in 1984
How has the city changed in the last 25 years, and why is still a creative hub for young people in Europe?
Megan Munro4274 days ago