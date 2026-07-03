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DJ Akademiks and Daphne Joy Finally Link Up for What Appears to Be a Date
All of their flirting has seemingly led up to a romantic meeting.
Jeannie Mai Takes Herself on a Date, Shares Her ‘Standards’ for Dating in Her 40s
In a new vlog, the TV personality explains why she wanted to spend intentional time with herself.
Fitness Influencer Laura Saponara Says Bizarre 'Celestial' Date Made Her Viral
Instagram fitness model Laura Saponara has detailed a viral 'celestial' date she once had.
Michelle Obama Says Her and Barack Obama’s Date Nights Are Actually ‘Pretty Basic’
The former first lady said she and Barack will go all day without talking before their romantic one-on-one time.
West Wilson and Joy Taylor Unpack Their Personalities in Latest ‘West Date Ever’
Wilson and Taylor got deep when they had a chance to talk about people pleasing, marriage, and parenting.
Shaboozey and Emily Ratajkowski Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted Together in NYC
The pair were seen leaving a screening of Zoë Kravitz's "Blink Twice" in New York on Wednesday.
Cam’ron Calls Jordan Poole ‘a Munch’ Over Rumored $500,000 Date With Ice Spice
On a new episode of his show 'It Is What It Is,' Cam’ron called Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole “a munch” following his rumored date with Ice Spice.
Soulja Boy Blasts New Jersey After Fans in Viral Video Chose Food Stamps Over Dinner With Rapper
Soulja Boy is threatening to "blow up" New Jersey, after fans from the Garden State chose food stamps over a hypothetical dinner date with the rapper.
French Montana and Rubi Rose Reportedly Dating, Spotted Grabbing Dinner in L.A.
French Montana and Rubi Rose are speculated to be dating after being seen out together in Beverly Hills on Monday. TMZ shared paparazzi video of the two.
Shaquille O’Neal Pays Tab of Over $25,000 for Entire Restaurant While on Date
Shaq was reportedly on a date in New York City, when he decided to not only tip his waiters generously, but to also cover the tab for everyone else.
Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian Spotted on Pre-Valentine's Day Date in New York
Davidson and Kardashian were seen at Italian restaurant Lilia in Brooklyn for a pre-Valentine’s Day dinner in a tent outside of the location on Saturday.
Footage of Woman Twerking on Kodak Black Leads to Police Commenting on Viral Moment
Kodak Black’s twerk session with his date at a Florida Panthers game had everyone talking, eventually leading police to comment on the viral moment.
Police Say Woman Stole $1 Million Worth of Jewelry as Date Slept (UPDATE)
Police in Atlanta say that a woman stole jewelry with an estimated value of $1 million from her date's hotel room safe while he was sleeping.
JT Says Lil Uzi Vert Gifted Her With $30,000 on Their First Date
JT spoke with Justin Laboy & Justin Combs on 'Respectfully Justin' about relationships, including what went down during her first date with Lil Uzi Vert.
Quavo and Saweetie Reflect on Their Two-Year Relationship in New Interview
The couple reflects on their two-year relationship in a new 'GQ' interview. They also speak on upcoming projects, their 'Ozark' binge, and much more.
Chance the Rapper Makes Stand-Up Debut at Chicago’s Laugh Factory
Despite habitually donning the 3 cap for what seemed like ages, Chance the Rapper has proven himself to be a man of many hats.
Khloé Kardashian Accompanied a Superfan to His High School Prom
"I'm feeling over the moon," the fan wrote.
Moby Claims He Dated Young Natalie Portman, Who Says He Was Just a ‘Much Older Man Being Creepy’
The 'Lucy in the Sky' star also believes the publisher didn't fact-check Moby's book, saying the move was "deliberate."