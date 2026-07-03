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Latest Stories

A man on a boat surrounded by three women, engaging in conversation. The scene is relaxed with a backdrop of water and boats.
Sports

Stefon Diggs Partying With Bikini-Clad Women Calling Him "Daddy" Video Addressed by Patriots Coach

The NFL star was also seen handling an unknown substance and appeared to say, "Don't take all of it."

Alex Ocho416 days ago
Split image. Left: Finesse2Tymes with daughter. Right: Nia Love.
Music

Finesse2Tymes Discovers Daughter Isn't His After Paternity Test: ‘I Used to Treat Women Real Bad… U Reap What U Sow’

The rapper supposedly welcomed daughter Sincere Hampton last November with Nia Love.

Alex Ocho654 days ago
Two separate photos of Travis Barker making kissy faces
Music

Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Shares Adorable Compilation of Her Dad: ‘My Dad Is My Hero’

Travis shares his 18-year-old daughter with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Alex Ocho683 days ago
Left: Machine Gun Kelly. Right: Logan Paul crying.
Pop Culture

Logan Paul Breaks Down in Tears After Asking Machine Gun Kelly for Parenting Advice

In April, Paul and fiancée Nina Adgal announced they were expecting their first child.

Alex Ocho688 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly sits in front of a microphone wearing a Prince t-shirt and a beaded necklace. The background features patterned wallpaper
Music

Machine Gun Kelly Opens Up About His Father's Murder Trial

The musician's father was acquitted for the murder of Kelly's grandfather when he was nine.

Alex Ocho712 days ago
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Music

Premiere: 11:11 Keeps Up the Momentum on "Call Me Daddy"

The Toronto R&B artist premieres his sultry new track on Complex Canada.

Sumiko Wilson2213 days ago

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