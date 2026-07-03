Cris Carter

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Latest Stories

Cris Carter speaks with Colin Cowherd.
Sports

Cris Carter Talks About Playing Against Michael Jordan as a Teenager

Cris Carter saw a more athletic Dr. J in Michael Jordan.

Jose Martinez3460 days ago
Tim Heitman
Sports

Cris Carter Thinks The Cowboys Could Land a Superstar in a Trade for Tony Romo

Cris Carter thinks the Cowboys should have their sights set on J.J. Watt.

Aaron C. Mansfield3466 days ago
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Sports

Dez Bryant Calls Cris Carter a "Puppet" After Carter Tells Him to Stay Out of His DMs

Dez Bryant calls Cris Carter a "puppet" after the ex-wideout criticized him on Thursday's 'Undisputed.'

Gavin Evans3486 days ago
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Sports

Cris Carter’s Son Ejected From CFL Game After One of the Most Disrespectful TD Celebrations Ever

Watch Cris Carter’s son Duron get ejected from a CFL game on Thursday night after a really disrespectful TD celebration.

Gavin Evans3668 days ago
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Sports

Bart Scott Can't Wait to Teach You How Not to Go Broke

Former Jets linebacker and current CBS analyst Bart Scott speaks to Complex about recent media changes and building a "second life" after football.

Aaron C. Mansfield3702 days ago
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Sports

Terrell Owens Rips Cris Carter on ESPN, Says He “Begged His Way Into the Hall of Fame”

Terrell Owens ripped Cris Carter during an appearance on ESPN’s ‘Mike & Mike in the Morning.’

Chris Yuscavage3810 days ago
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Sports

Cris Carter Suggests Chandler Jones Was Smoking Marijuana Laced With PCP, Not Synthetic Weed

Carter's speculation isn't actually based on anything.

Chris Yuscavage3836 days ago

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