Latest Stories
Cris Carter Talks About Playing Against Michael Jordan as a Teenager
Cris Carter saw a more athletic Dr. J in Michael Jordan.
Cris Carter Thinks The Cowboys Could Land a Superstar in a Trade for Tony Romo
Cris Carter thinks the Cowboys should have their sights set on J.J. Watt.
Dez Bryant Calls Cris Carter a "Puppet" After Carter Tells Him to Stay Out of His DMs
Dez Bryant calls Cris Carter a "puppet" after the ex-wideout criticized him on Thursday's 'Undisputed.'
Cris Carter’s Son Ejected From CFL Game After One of the Most Disrespectful TD Celebrations Ever
Watch Cris Carter’s son Duron get ejected from a CFL game on Thursday night after a really disrespectful TD celebration.
Bart Scott Can't Wait to Teach You How Not to Go Broke
Former Jets linebacker and current CBS analyst Bart Scott speaks to Complex about recent media changes and building a "second life" after football.
Terrell Owens Rips Cris Carter on ESPN, Says He “Begged His Way Into the Hall of Fame”
Terrell Owens ripped Cris Carter during an appearance on ESPN’s ‘Mike & Mike in the Morning.’
Cris Carter Suggests Chandler Jones Was Smoking Marijuana Laced With PCP, Not Synthetic Weed
Carter's speculation isn't actually based on anything.
Cris Carter Repeatedly Refers to Dabbing as “Bapping,” Loses All of His Cool Points
Yes, he really said this.
ESPN Settled Lawsuit Brought by Former Makeup Artist Who Accused Chris Berman of Sexual Harassment
And yet Grantland gets axed?