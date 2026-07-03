Courtney Barnett

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Latest Stories

obama
Life

Barack Obama Shares 2018 Year-End Lists With Favorite Songs by Cardi B, J. Cole, and More

Obama once again proves he has damn good taste with his 2018 roundup of favorite songs, movies &amp; books. He touched on multiple 2018 high points of every genre.

Trace William Cowen2759 days ago
ms lauryn hill
Music

Lauryn Hill, DRAM, Earl Sweatshirt, and More Round Out Final Pitchfork Festival Lineup

The 2018 Pitchfork Music Festival introduces gender-equal lineup with Lauryn Hill, Tame Impala, DRAM, Noname, Syd, and more.

Victoria L. Johnson3049 days ago
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Music

Listen to Courtney Barnett’s Playlist for Waking Up on the Road

Bob Dylan, the Beastie Boys, and Kendrick make it onto Courtney Barnett's tour playlist.

Dana Droppo3693 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Saturday Night Live Closes Out Its 41st Season With a Bang

The season finale was hosted by SNL alumni Fred Armisen.

Corbin Reiff3709 days ago

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