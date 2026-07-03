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Latest Stories
Life
Barack Obama Shares 2018 Year-End Lists With Favorite Songs by Cardi B, J. Cole, and More
Obama once again proves he has damn good taste with his 2018 roundup of favorite songs, movies & books. He touched on multiple 2018 high points of every genre.
Trace William Cowen2759 days ago
Music
Lauryn Hill, DRAM, Earl Sweatshirt, and More Round Out Final Pitchfork Festival Lineup
The 2018 Pitchfork Music Festival introduces gender-equal lineup with Lauryn Hill, Tame Impala, DRAM, Noname, Syd, and more.
Victoria L. Johnson3049 days ago
Music
Listen to Courtney Barnett’s Playlist for Waking Up on the Road
Bob Dylan, the Beastie Boys, and Kendrick make it onto Courtney Barnett's tour playlist.
Dana Droppo3693 days ago
Pop Culture
Saturday Night Live Closes Out Its 41st Season With a Bang
The season finale was hosted by SNL alumni Fred Armisen.
Corbin Reiff3709 days ago