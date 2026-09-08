Latest Stories
The Real Reason Walmart, Target, and Costco Are Pulling Back on Self-Checkout
Retail giants say the DIY checkout experiment backfired. Inside the theft concerns, frustrated shoppers, and tech headaches pushing stores back toward human cashiers.
Costco Is Making Changes to Kirkland Products to Keep Prices Low
The retail giant is making behind-the-scenes moves that could mean better prices for members.
Costco Debuts New Kirkland Energy Drink
Costco’s new Kirkland energy drink is showing up in stores, with a 24-pack priced around $16.99 and less than $1 per can.
The Biggest Style Moments of 2026, a Complex Guide
From Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show look to the Met Gala dress code, these are the style moments and trends that have made the most noise in 2026.