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Latest Stories
Music
Premiere: Multi-Talented R&B Alchemist COMPASS Steps Into The Limelight With "Hypocrite"
"Hypocrite" is out now via ARTium Recordings.
James Keith2118 days ago
Music
Premiere: Compass' "I'm A Soldier" Sounds Like a Turnt Up Mariachi Band
Compass links up with Angela Hunte and Chedda for the Latin-flavored "I'm A Soldier," taken from their forthcoming album.
Khal4061 days ago