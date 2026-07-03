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Brown leather loafers with white socks, worn with black pants featuring a bold white peace sign pattern, on a wooden floor.
Style

Collegium's Sera Pinch Loafer: How to Buy

The hand-stitched Italian slip-on is available now on Complex in two colorways.

Complex Staff73 days ago

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