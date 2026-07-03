Latest Stories
Lil Uzi Vert Joins Zillakami on New Song "Badass"
City Morgue rapper Zillakami made his solo debut last month with his song “Chains,” and now he’s got a huge new collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert.
City Morgue Talks Fan Love and Destroys a Room in New York City
City Morgue's new album, 'City Morgue Vol 2: as Good as Dead,' is out now.
6ix9ine Won the Rights to His Name From Former Scumgang Affiliates
Former Tekashi 6ix9ine affiliates who owned the trademark to "Tekashi69" did not dispute the court's decision to give the rights to the "Gummo" rapper.
Premiere: City Morgue Give an Intense Performance in Their Wild Video for "Caligula"
When they're collaborating as City Morgue, NYC rappers ZillaKami and SosMula's combined ferocity reaches a fever pitch.