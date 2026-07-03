City Morgue

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

badass
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Joins Zillakami on New Song "Badass"

City Morgue rapper Zillakami made his solo debut last month with his song “Chains,” and now he’s got a huge new collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert.

Joe Price1926 days ago
Complex News
Music

City Morgue Talks Fan Love and Destroys a Room in New York City

City Morgue's new album, 'City Morgue Vol 2: as Good as Dead,' is out now.

Complex2406 days ago
6ix9ine Oslo live
Music

6ix9ine Won the Rights to His Name From Former Scumgang Affiliates

Former Tekashi 6ix9ine affiliates who owned the trademark to "Tekashi69" did not dispute the court's decision to give the rights to the "Gummo" rapper.

Shawn Setaro2586 days ago
zilla
Music

Premiere: City Morgue Give an Intense Performance in Their Wild Video for "Caligula"

When they're collaborating as City Morgue, NYC rappers ZillaKami and SosMula's combined ferocity reaches a fever pitch.

Joe Price2752 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App